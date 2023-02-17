FY2023 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.78. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
PayPal Stock Performance
PayPal stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
