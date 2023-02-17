FY2023 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $23.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.67. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $23.77 per share.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

NYSE:VLO opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

