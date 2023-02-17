FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Recruit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Recruit’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

RCRRF opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Recruit has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.34.

About Recruit

Recruit ( OTCMKTS:RCRRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

