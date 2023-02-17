FY2026 EPS Estimates for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Cut by Analyst

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Capstone Green Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Capstone Green Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

NASDAQ CGRN opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 379.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 36,879 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

