Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,141,602 shares of company stock worth $765,562,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

WMT opened at $144.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $389.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

