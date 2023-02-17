Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Mirion Technologies worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MIR opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies Profile

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.