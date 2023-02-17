Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $23,088,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

