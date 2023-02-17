Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,027 shares of company stock worth $29,119,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $413.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

