Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.09% of Boston Beer worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 58.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after acquiring an additional 475,135 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 119.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM opened at $335.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.94. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $426.36.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.87.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

