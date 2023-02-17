Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Generac by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

