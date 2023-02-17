Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 807,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,377,331 shares.The stock last traded at $134.65 and had previously closed at $125.21.

The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 27.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

