Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 807,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,377,331 shares.The stock last traded at $134.65 and had previously closed at $125.21.

The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,193,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

