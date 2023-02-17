General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.44.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

