Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 150,260 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.98% of Gentex worth $54,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 16.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after buying an additional 249,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,447,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,068,000 after buying an additional 260,612 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

