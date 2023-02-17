Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter worth $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

