Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.12.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $117.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.64. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

