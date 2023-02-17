GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives $208.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $164.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

