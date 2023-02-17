GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDDY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of GDDY opened at $79.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

