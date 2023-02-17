Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.45.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB opened at $210.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average of $205.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

