Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

AJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $27,306.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

About Great Ajax

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

Featured Articles

