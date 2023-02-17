Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Financial Survey

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 17.44% 15.00% 3.55% Great Ajax 1.10% 9.81% 2.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Great Ajax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $426.52 million 4.53 $9.12 million $0.72 25.72 Great Ajax $77.95 million 2.62 $41.85 million ($0.64) -13.92

Volatility and Risk

Great Ajax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Great Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great Ajax 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Great Ajax has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax pays out -168.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Ajax has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Great Ajax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

