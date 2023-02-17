Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.9 %

BRO stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

