Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 708 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.08.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $339.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $453.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

