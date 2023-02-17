Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 5,147 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 341,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,874,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading

