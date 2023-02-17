Greenleaf Trust Has $226,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NiSource were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 428.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 183.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NiSource Trading Down 0.4 %

NiSource Increases Dividend

NYSE NI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

