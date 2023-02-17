Greenleaf Trust Has $237,000 Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Featured Articles

