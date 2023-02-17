Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.0 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $146.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

