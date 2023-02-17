Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,175 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 41.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 226,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.5 %

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

