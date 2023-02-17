Greenleaf Trust Sells 6,148 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 402.40 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telefónica Profile

TEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.41) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.10 ($4.41) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.90) to €2.50 ($2.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.