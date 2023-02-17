Greenleaf Trust Sells 6,148 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.
Telefónica Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 402.40 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.
Telefónica Profile
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
