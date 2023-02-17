Greenleaf Trust Sells 89 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $356.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.33. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $448.99.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.