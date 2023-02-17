Head to Head Comparison: Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) & Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) and Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Akari Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$91.56 million ($3.58) -0.34 Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.42 million ($0.35) -1.29

Akari Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iterum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Akari Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics N/A -49.68% -26.89% Akari Therapeutics N/A -184.76% -126.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Iterum Therapeutics and Akari Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Akari Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Akari Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 509.08%. Given Akari Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akari Therapeutics is more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akari Therapeutics beats Iterum Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

