Head-To-Head Contrast: Calian Group (CLNFF) & Its Rivals

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Calian Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
45.6% of Calian Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Calian Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Calian Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Calian Group Competitors
|-5.12%
|-15.75%
|-2.70%
Dividends
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Calian Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Calian Group
|N/A
|N/A
|30.81
|Calian Group Competitors
|$1.13 billion
|$88.99 million
|1,103.31
Calian Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Calian Group. Calian Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Calian Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Calian Group
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Calian Group Competitors
|739
|3841
|5967
|102
|2.51
Calian Group presently has a consensus price target of $81.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.72%. As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Calian Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Calian Group is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
Calian Group beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. The Health segment involves in provision of a host of healthcare services to Canadian customers and clinician services. The Learning segment includes instructor led, e-learning, in class, and simulation-based learning to primarily Canadian customers. The Information Technology segment consists of professional services and solutions for application-based infrastructure, and cyber security. The company was founded by Lawrence Robert O’Brien on September 27, 1982 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.
