Head to Head Contrast: Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts and EastGroup Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 3 6 0 2.67 EastGroup Properties 0 5 4 0 2.44

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $22.08, indicating a potential upside of 27.28%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus target price of $168.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 17.36% 12.13% 6.66% EastGroup Properties 38.23% 9.79% 4.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EastGroup Properties pays out 113.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and EastGroup Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $4.64 billion 2.67 -$11.00 million $0.88 19.72 EastGroup Properties $487.03 million 14.89 $186.18 million $4.39 37.91

EastGroup Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats EastGroup Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

