Head-To-Head Review: InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) versus Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InspireMD and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $4.49 million 2.44 -$14.92 million ($2.27) -0.58 Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InspireMD.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

InspireMD has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for InspireMD and Longview Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -321.14% -64.03% -52.30% Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A -65.52% 3.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Longview Acquisition Corp. II beats InspireMD on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc. is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

