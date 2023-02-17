Head-To-Head Review: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MGRUF) and Its Rivals

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) is one of 327 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2306 12000 13387 308 2.42

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.31%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.85%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 14.95% -80.21% 2.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.6% of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A 1.93 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $832.19 million $159.95 million 17.79

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.4%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 156.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust competitors beat Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

