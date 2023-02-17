Head-To-Head Survey: American Express (NYSE:AXP) vs. Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avantax and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 3 9 6 0 2.17

Avantax presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. American Express has a consensus price target of $175.44, suggesting a potential downside of 1.40%. Given Avantax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than American Express.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $914.46 million 1.56 $7.76 million $8.71 3.40 American Express $52.56 billion 2.52 $7.51 billion $9.84 18.08

This table compares Avantax and American Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Avantax. Avantax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 3.12% 15.60% 5.29% American Express 14.16% 31.76% 3.55%

Volatility and Risk

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Express beats Avantax on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About American Express

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other. The USCS segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards to U.S consumers. The CS segment offers proprietary corporate and small business cards and provides services to U.S. businesses, including payment and expense management, banking and non-card financing products. The ICS segment focuses on a range of proprietary consumer, small business and corporate cards outside the United States. It also provides services to international customers, including travel and lifestyle services, and manages certain international joint ventures and loyalty coalition businesses. The GMNS segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and op

