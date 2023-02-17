Healthcare Services Group’s (HCSG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

