Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Hilltop worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 498,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

