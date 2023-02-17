Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,196 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hologic were worth $59,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after acquiring an additional 672,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,569,000 after acquiring an additional 105,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

