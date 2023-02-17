Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Separately, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

HRL stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.