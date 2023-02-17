Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 17th

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Host Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $16,600,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

