Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $50.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $830,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

