IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMG. Cormark increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.08.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -4.79. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.44.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

