Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,391 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,594,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,389,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,235,000 after buying an additional 53,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.55.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $211.82 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $371.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

