indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.62

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 2089468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INDI shares. B. Riley raised indie Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,440.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,342 shares of company stock worth $863,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

