indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.62

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 2089468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.
A number of research analysts recently commented on INDI shares. B. Riley raised indie Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
indie Semiconductor Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.
