Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) versus Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Head to Head Comparison

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allogene Therapeutics 1 1 9 0 2.73

Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.27, indicating a potential upside of 189.20%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics -30,351.62% -59.24% -52.48% Allogene Therapeutics -126,580.16% -37.74% -32.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $3.10 million 6.60 -$14.79 million ($0.74) -0.99 Allogene Therapeutics $247,000.00 4,092.76 -$257.01 million ($2.20) -3.19

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers. It is also involved in developing various research programs for other neurological diseases. The company has research and development collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University, as well as Louisiana State University. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

