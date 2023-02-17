Insider Buying: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Buys $4,925,917.36 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 39,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,917.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at $342,514,104.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 31,769 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.78 per share, with a total value of $4,027,673.82.

On Monday, November 28th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 83,477 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $10,199,219.86.

On Friday, November 25th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 32,857 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $4,016,111.11.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $14,994,094.52.

On Monday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 34,988 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $3,936,150.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $11,148,184.50.

Impinj Stock Down 1.3 %

PI opened at $131.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -137.44, a P/E/G ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $142.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

