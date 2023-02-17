Insider Buying: PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director Acquires $20,221.44 in Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) Director James Rudolph Martin bought 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $20,221.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,904.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PETV stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetVivo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PetVivo in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PetVivo by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetVivo during the third quarter worth $28,000. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

