Insider Buying: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Director Acquires 992,436 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) Director Brian Yee acquired 992,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,620,031.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 992,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,031.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wag! Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ PET opened at $2.33 on Friday. Wag! Group Co. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $13.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wag! Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Wag! Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

