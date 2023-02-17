Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CFO Sells $20,353.75 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $20,353.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Eric Bjerkholt sold 2,891 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $71,349.88.

On Thursday, December 1st, Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $22.03 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDNY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

